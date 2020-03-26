Global  

Bugzy Malone Hospitalised Following Motorbike Crash

Thursday, 26 March 2020
He crashed into a car...

Rapper *Bugzy Malone* has been involved in a serious motorcycle crash.

The MC was seemingly on his quad bike, travelling through Bury in Greater Manchester, when the incident occured.

CCTV footage of the incident has been leaked, with Bugzy crashing into an Audi as it opens its door at a T-Junction.

Immediately taken to hospital by paramedics, we're awaiting an update on his condition.

The UK rap community is rallying around the Manchester MC.



Prayers out to bugzy 

— TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) March 25, 2020



I’m praying for you fam, please don’t die on us @TheBugzyMalone

— KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) March 25, 2020

