After Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu donates Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fight against coronavirus

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Mahesh Babu’s team announced on social media that he will contribute Rs 1 crore to to help combat the deadly virus. In a statement, the actor urged everyone to donate as much as they can towards the cause and appealed to people to abide by the rules and support the Centre’s decision of a 21-day lockdown.
