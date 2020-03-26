Global  

SOHH Thursday, 26 March 2020
Will Smith Reacts To Joyner Lucas’ Insane, Must-See WILL Music Video: “WOW!”Hollywood superstar Will Smith just had his mind blown away. The hip-hop veteran has reacted to rapper Joyner Lucas’ tribute-driven “Will” music video premiere. Big Facts Last night, Will hit up Instagram to share his reaction to Lucas’ video. In addition to saying he’s honored, Smith also explained how much of a creative approach Joyner […]

The post Will Smith Reacts To Joyner Lucas’ Insane, Must-See WILL Music Video: “WOW!” appeared first on .
