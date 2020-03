Miley Cyrus is sharing a super sweet moment with her inspiration Hilary Duff! The two former Disney Channel stars caught up with each other during Wednesday’s (March 25) episode of Miley‘s Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded. Miley admitted that the “only reason” she took the lead role in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana was so [...]

