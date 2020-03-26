Global  

Miley Cyrus Wanted to "Copy" Hilary Duff With Hannah Montana Role

E! Online Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has always looked up to Hilary Duff. During Wednesday's episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, the "Slide Away" singer admitted that the Lizzie McGuire...
 'Hannah Montana' star Miley Cyrus admits she wanted to be Hilary Duff and took the Disney Channel role to be more like the 'Lizzie McGuire' alum.

