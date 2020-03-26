Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The 40 Best Deep Cuts of 2000

The 40 Best Deep Cuts of 2000

Billboard.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Here, our staff goes beyond the hits of '00 to look at the deeper cuts that also endure: The album tracks from the year's best LPs, which prove just as essential as the official singles and radio hits they surrounded 20 years later. Below is a list of our 40 favorites.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KWEENOFlNSOMNIA

Fetch Thee Bolt Cutters RT @BiancaEnRogue: I’m always here for an underrated bop, so for our @billboard Best Deep Cuts of 2000 list I stanned out for (no order):… 33 seconds ago

iandrew

Ian Drew RT @billboard: We rounded up 40 of the best deep cuts from the 2000s 🌟 Did your favorite make our list? https://t.co/TYlAGiKoNf 5 minutes ago

BiancaEnRogue

Pusha Bi. I’m always here for an underrated bop, so for our @billboard Best Deep Cuts of 2000 list I stanned out for (no orde… https://t.co/PtqUOdfB8C 6 minutes ago

ReexRco

Reex Rco We rounded up 40 of the best deep cuts from the 2000s 🌟 Did your favorite make our list? https://t.co/WMvuKcGG88 9 minutes ago

mayorReloaded

the mayor reborn can you hit me with your best ambient records dont be a fucking wimp and hit me with deep cuts only. i barely liste… https://t.co/jruTFOzAS7 16 minutes ago

billboard

billboard We rounded up 40 of the best deep cuts from the 2000s 🌟 Did your favorite make our list? https://t.co/TYlAGiKoNf 20 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music The 40 Best Deep Cuts of 2000 https://t.co/pVt3mRBGf2 #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/c8wBLTIEhF 1 hour ago

a_decimal

Hex-A-Decimal @steviasphere Honestly one of the best resources I’ve found has been multiple YouTube playlists and specifically th… https://t.co/u5L30EU9Nr 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.