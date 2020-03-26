Here, our staff goes beyond the hits of '00 to look at the deeper cuts that also endure: The album tracks from the year's best LPs, which prove just as essential as the official singles and radio hits they surrounded 20 years later. Below is a list of our 40 favorites.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fetch Thee Bolt Cutters RT @BiancaEnRogue: I’m always here for an underrated bop, so for our @billboard Best Deep Cuts of 2000 list I stanned out for (no order):… 33 seconds ago Ian Drew RT @billboard: We rounded up 40 of the best deep cuts from the 2000s 🌟 Did your favorite make our list? https://t.co/TYlAGiKoNf 5 minutes ago Pusha Bi. I’m always here for an underrated bop, so for our @billboard Best Deep Cuts of 2000 list I stanned out for (no orde… https://t.co/PtqUOdfB8C 6 minutes ago Reex Rco We rounded up 40 of the best deep cuts from the 2000s 🌟 Did your favorite make our list? https://t.co/WMvuKcGG88 9 minutes ago the mayor reborn can you hit me with your best ambient records dont be a fucking wimp and hit me with deep cuts only. i barely liste… https://t.co/jruTFOzAS7 16 minutes ago billboard We rounded up 40 of the best deep cuts from the 2000s 🌟 Did your favorite make our list? https://t.co/TYlAGiKoNf 20 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music The 40 Best Deep Cuts of 2000 https://t.co/pVt3mRBGf2 #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/c8wBLTIEhF 1 hour ago Hex-A-Decimal @steviasphere Honestly one of the best resources I’ve found has been multiple YouTube playlists and specifically th… https://t.co/u5L30EU9Nr 2 hours ago