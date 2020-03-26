Global  

Download Festival 2020 Cancelled

Clash Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Download Festival 2020 CancelledFull statement issued from festival team...

Rock and metal weekender *Download* will not take place in 2020.

The event was due to return to Donnington Park this summer, but the spread of coronavirus placed it under threat.

To enable fans and artists to make contingency plans, the Download team have taken the step of cancelling this year's event.

Reassuring fans, Download has promised to return in 2021, with ticket holders able to retain their passes for next year's festival.

Here's the statement in full.



Download 2020 will not be going ahead, read the full statement here. pic.twitter.com/zyMSk91iMu

— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 26, 2020

