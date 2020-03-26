Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Charged With Drug Trafficking in the U.S.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Neon Nettle United States just indicted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro with narco-terrorism, offers BIG reward for his arr… https://t.co/zvSXRDPjnK 2 seconds ago Freddy Fernández RT @anyaparampil: As the US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with drug trafficking it’s a good time to remember that running nar… 2 seconds ago Alejandroo #14 RT @Reuters: U.S. brings drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying ‘… 2 seconds ago pergola RT @camilateleSUR: We are facing a worldwide pandemic and the United States has $15 million to offer up for the head of President Nicolas M… 4 seconds ago Lizzy E ⭐⭐⭐ RT @40_head: 1. It's happening! "Sealed indictments" were unsealed today when AG William Barr announced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro… 5 seconds ago lola joaquin RT @NPR: NEW: The Justice Department announced charges against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — over an alleged conspiracy to flood th… 14 seconds ago noelia perez RT @anyaparampil: US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro w drug trafficking & offers a $15 million reward for info leading to his c… 14 seconds ago William RT @CalebJHull: The DOJ has just charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism and has offered a $1… 15 seconds ago