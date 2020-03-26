Global  

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Charged With Drug Trafficking in the U.S.

Mediaite Thursday, 26 March 2020
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Charged With Drug Trafficking in the U.S.Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was charged in the U.S. with drug trafficking crimes on Thursday after an investigation by federal authorities in Washington, New York, and Florida. 
News video: DOJ Charges Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro With Drug Trafficking

DOJ Charges Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro With Drug Trafficking 00:33

 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged with drug trafficking.

