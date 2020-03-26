Global  

Shawn Mendes Holds Hands with Camila Cabello on Their Morning Stroll

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes holds hands with his girlfriend Camila Cabello on on a walk together on Thursday (March 26) in Miami, Fla. Shawn, 21, and Camila, 23, drank their morning coffee as they enjoyed the weather while getting in some outside-time during social distancing. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes If you missed [...]
News video: Camila Cabello teaching Shawn Mendes to speak Spanish

Camila Cabello teaching Shawn Mendes to speak Spanish 00:49

 Camila Cabello is teaching Shawn Mendes to speak Spanish during their self-isolation period, whilst he teaches her to play guitar.

