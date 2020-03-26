Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How David Archuleta Unlocked His Most Vulnerable Music Yet, Starting With New Single ‘OK, All Right’: Exclusive

How David Archuleta Unlocked His Most Vulnerable Music Yet, Starting With New Single ‘OK, All Right’: Exclusive

Billboard.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
On Thursday (March 26), the 28-year-old pop singer debuts his new single, "OK, All Right," which uncovers the internal struggle Archuleta has faced over the past few years, but also, how he's managed to fight his demons.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.