Meghan Markle's Disney Voiceover Project Revealed

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is getting back to work in Hollywood! Disney+ announced that the 38-year-old Duchess would be narrating a brand new documentary. “Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” Disneynature tweeted. Be sure to check it out! We found out the Duchess signed [...]
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published < > Embed
News video: Looking Back at Meghan Markle's Royal Fashion

Looking Back at Meghan Markle's Royal Fashion 01:43

 As she prepares for a new chapter in her life, take a look back at Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s, royal style.

