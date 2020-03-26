Global  

Meghan Markle Set to Narrate Disney Nature Film Elephant After Royal Exit

E! Online Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle has officially returned to the world of entertainment and secured her first job as a non-senior royal. The Duchess of Sussex narrates the Disneynature documentary Elephant,...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle Narrates Disney Nature Film About Elephants

Meghan Markle Narrates Disney Nature Film About Elephants 00:31

 Meghan Markle is narrating a documentary about elephants.

amosamiyanayek

amos amiya nayek RT @10Daily: Meghan will narrate Disney documentary 'Elephant' which follows an elephant family on a 1600km journey across the Kalahari Des… 3 minutes ago

TheStreamable

📺 The Streamable - Cord Cutting & Streaming News Natalie Portman and Meghan Markle Narrate Nature Films for Disney Plus https://t.co/iDymhiYqax 5 minutes ago

MeghanSparkle22

Meghan Sparkle 22 🦄🇬🇧 RT @Independent: Meghan Markle to narrate Disney documentary in first job since leaving royal family https://t.co/YRocU1TkKw 5 minutes ago

JordanEtem

Jordan James Etem RT @10NewsFirst: Meghan will narrate Disney documentary 'Elephant' which follows an elephant family on a 1600km journey across the Kalahari… 6 minutes ago

10Daily

10 daily Meghan will narrate Disney documentary 'Elephant' which follows an elephant family on a 1600km journey across the K… https://t.co/v0XBX5nN3k 7 minutes ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Meghan will narrate Disney documentary 'Elephant' which follows an elephant family on a 1600km journey across the K… https://t.co/WATgGEsk5n 7 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @thehill: Meghan Markle to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job https://t.co/CW3okajb12 https://t.co/VQaDW4gY5q 8 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano In first post-royal gig, Meghan Markle to narrate Disney+ documentary on elephants https://t.co/y4on9IjZuw 12 minutes ago

