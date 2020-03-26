Global  

Taylor Swift Is Sending Stimulus Checks to Some Out-of-Work Fans: See Their Touched Responses

Billboard.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
As American wait for their government stimulus checks, Taylor Swift has been sending out generous amounts of tide-over cash to Swifties.
News video: Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande sending money to struggling fans during coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande sending money to struggling fans during coronavirus crisis 00:46

 Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have been helping out fans struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

