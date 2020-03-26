Global  

'Zombieland' Screenwriters Spill Patrick Swayze Cameo Hampered by His Cancer Battle

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Sharing a little background about the Woody Harrelson film to entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese reveals that the role eventually went to Bill Murray.
