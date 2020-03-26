Kenny Rogers to be honored by Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker with performance on 'Our Country' special Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The upcoming special, "ACM: Our Country," which is slated to replace the postponed ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) now has a packed roster of country music veterans ready to perform on April 5. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this