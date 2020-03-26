Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Fear the Walking Dead' star Danay Garcia says coronavirus is comparable to the apocalypse

'Fear the Walking Dead' star Danay Garcia says coronavirus is comparable to the apocalypse

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
"Fear the Walking Dead" star Danay Garcia fears the coronavirus pandemic is our present-day apocalypse.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star Danay Garcia says coronavirus is comparable to the apocalypse | Fox News https://t.co/DrP79zMKep 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star Danay Garcia says coronavirus is comparable to the apocalypse https://t.co/d2ikxrw16p https://t.co/poA11RzzlT 2 hours ago

HonigCompany

The Honig Company ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star Danay Garcia compares coronavirus to apocalypse https://t.co/DZt9FouVO1 via @pagesix 3 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star Danay Garcia compares coronavirus to apocalypse https://t.co/I0HaZcVcD6 https://t.co/HSzoVNi6V1 4 hours ago

PageSix

Page Six ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star Danay Garcia compares coronavirus to apocalypse https://t.co/4GrvAd7fyE https://t.co/IMqz8nrWIV 4 hours ago

PMFalconsVB

Falcons Volleyball I’ve watched three seasons of DVR’d Fear the Walking Dead, Self Made: based on the life of Madam CJ Walker and the… https://t.co/HSoDYOLccx 4 days ago

TRC288

🦅 Thomas Raymond Carey @spiderlou2099 The Partridge Family, Versailles, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Star Tre… https://t.co/C1HqCtPpSs 4 days ago

RushReads

RushReads Fear The Walking Dead's Maggie Grace reveals she's expecting her first child: Maggie Grace shared the happy news Fr… https://t.co/Yb4RDrjiHA 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.