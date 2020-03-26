Global  

Prince Albert Denies Being the One Who Gave Prince Charles Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Prince Albert II and Prince Charles both attended WaterAid’s Water and Climate event in London, England on March 10, and days later, both contracted COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. On Thursday (March 19), Prince Albert revealed he had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. On Wednesday (March 25), Prince Charles revealed he had contracted the contagious virus as well. [...]
News video: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:33

 The Prince of Wales is displaying only mild symptoms for the moment but "otherwise remains in good health".

