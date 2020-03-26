Global  

Dakota Johnson Is Having So Much Fun Washing Her Hands in This New Video

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Dakota Johnson is showing fans how she washes her hands in a new video shared to her friend Olivia Wilde‘s Instagram account! Olivia posted the clip to her page and said, “Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION.” While Dakota does have an Instagram page, she rarely uses it and mainly posts her professional projects on there. [...]
