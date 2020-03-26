Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > JoJo Siwa Reveals Why It's Especially Dangerous For Her to Leave the House

JoJo Siwa Reveals Why It's Especially Dangerous For Her to Leave the House

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa hasn’t left the house in quite a while – not even to get groceries! The 16-year-old entertainer explained that her parents and brother have been doing all their essential errands because she fears if she goes out in public, she could accidentally cause a commotion, putting others at risk. “I haven’t left at [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @justjaredjr: JoJo Siwa revealed why she can't leave the house for any reason - even the essentials! https://t.co/4rkFs2CNI5 49 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. JoJo Siwa revealed why she can't leave the house for any reason - even the essentials! https://t.co/4rkFs2CNI5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.