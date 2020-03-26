Global  

Tory Lanez Calls His IG Live Sessions The New Virtual Club: “Quarantine Radio About To Start, All My Celeb Friends Jump In”

SOHH Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Calls His IG Live Sessions The New Virtual Club: “Quarantine Radio About To Start, All My Celeb Friends Jump In”Rap crooner Tory Lanez is making Instagram Live the new nightclub. The hip-hop singer has lit up social media with some feedback following a publicized celebrity-filled broadcast. Big Facts Tory went to Instagram Thursday with a slideshow of moments from his lit IG Live sessions. Lanez reflected on having everyone from pop superstar Justin Bieber […]

