Rapper Scarface Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'I Couldn't Breathe'

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Scarface has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). The 49-year-old Houston-based rapper (whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan) – best known as a member of the hip-hop group Geto Boys – made the revelation during an interview with Willie D streamed on YouTube on Thursday (March 26). Scarface revealed that he has been battling an [...]
