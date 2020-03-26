Rapper Scarface Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'I Couldn't Breathe'

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Scarface has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). The 49-year-old Houston-based rapper (whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan) – best known as a member of the hip-hop group Geto Boys – made the revelation during an interview with Willie D streamed on YouTube on Thursday (March 26). Scarface revealed that he has been battling an [...]


