Madonna Mourns Late 'Desperately Seeking Susan' Co-Star Mark Blum Following His Death

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Madonna and Rosanna Arquette are paying tribute to their Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Mark Blum, following the sad news of the Broaday star’s death on Thursday (March 26). The “Like a Virgin” pop icon posted a tribute to her Instagram following the news. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna “I Want to Acknowledge [...]
