Evangeline Lilly Apologizes for Her 'Insensitive' Comments on Social Distancing Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Evangeline Lilly is apologizing to fans after she made some controversial comments on social distancing earlier this month. While most celebrities were urging their fans to stay home to help flatten the curve during the current health crisis, Evangeline preached the opposite. Evangeline said that “house arrest” was not for her family and she added, [...] 👓 View full article

