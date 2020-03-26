Global  

Evangeline Lilly apologizes for 'dismissive, arrogant' coronavirus comments

Evangeline Lilly apologizes for 'dismissive, arrogant' coronavirus comments

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Evangeline Lilly has apologized to fans for her previous comments about coronavirus after receiving backlash online. 
News video: Evangeline Lilly apologises for 'insensitive' coronavirus comments

Evangeline Lilly apologises for 'insensitive' coronavirus comments 01:22

 Evangeline Lilly has apologised for her "insensitive" coronavirus comments, after she claimed she wouldn't be self-isolating because she didn't want to lose her "freedom".

