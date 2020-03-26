Global  

Carson Daly & Wife Siri Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Carson Daly is a dad again! The 46-year-old Today show co-anchor and his wife Siri welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, which they announced on Thursday (March 26) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carson Daly And her name is…Goldie Patricia Daly! “Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s [...]
 This was the moment Delton from Dallas found out he was going to be a father after his wife's surprise pregnancy reveal.

