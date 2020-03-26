Carson Daly & Wife Siri Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Carson Daly is a dad again! The 46-year-old Today show co-anchor and his wife Siri welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, which they announced on Thursday (March 26) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carson Daly And her name is…Goldie Patricia Daly! “Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) Carson Daly, the 46-year-old “Today” co-anchor host, and his wife, Siri Daly, welcomed their fourth child in a "bit… https://t.co/ceglHkCsRx 18 minutes ago DIGITALIVE.WORLD 'Today Show's' Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Their Fo... https://t.co/Igo7jzjgUa 35 minutes ago Chochilino ‘Today Show’s’ Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Their Fourth Child and Share the Special Meaning of Her Name https://t.co/XQ8SKst0Ke 38 minutes ago Sandy Johns ‘Today Show’s’ Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Their Fourth Child and Share the Special Meaning of Her Name – Sho… https://t.co/u5osLYtIjS 51 minutes ago Page Six Carson Daly got to be with his wife Siri during their baby’s birth — but not before or after https://t.co/pQ7VHFlqbw https://t.co/Z1Z4sO1kVO 54 minutes ago Johnny RT @TODAYshow: Carson Daly raves about 'superhero' wife Siri after birth of baby Goldie https://t.co/pOxmY74IA9 56 minutes ago Pharm. ɱɑiɳɑรɑʀɑ_7 RT @people: Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Daughter Goldie Patricia — and Shout Out New York Medical Teams https://t.co/8NQP15ZpaE 1 hour ago Pharm. ɱɑiɳɑรɑʀɑ_7 RT @people: Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Daughter Goldie Patricia — and Shout Out New York Medical Teams https://t.co/Bhzj79KnYf 1 hour ago