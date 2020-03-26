Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () DJ D-Nice has been throwing tons of virtual parties on Instagram Live while quarantined and millions of fans have tuned in for the shows – including Halle Berry! During the live stream on Wednesday night (March 25), Halle was seen leaving some flirty comments and fans are totally shipping the idea of the two stars [...]
Like the rest of the world, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky are stranded at home while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe. To pass the time, plenty of artists have been utilizing Instagram Live to connect with their fans and peers.
Produced: Pro (Jaysn...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Shatta Bandle Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live https://t.co/ainusRwMLB https://t.co/TmaiACLPub 51 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live https://t.co/8o1W62HKuW https://t.co/SQ9Jesr5O2 51 minutes ago
Global Connect+ Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live https://t.co/DzKfhtq45h https://t.co/VPc2VGaXWP 51 minutes ago
JustJared.com Fans are shipping the idea of Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice as a couple after they had some flirty moments during last… https://t.co/TFsnvhJp4Z 52 minutes ago