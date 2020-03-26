Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live

Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
DJ D-Nice has been throwing tons of virtual parties on Instagram Live while quarantined and millions of fans have tuned in for the shows – including Halle Berry! During the live stream on Wednesday night (March 25), Halle was seen leaving some flirty comments and fans are totally shipping the idea of the two stars [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyler, The Creator Epically Trolls A$AP Rocky On Instagram Live

Tyler, The Creator Epically Trolls A$AP Rocky On Instagram Live 03:07

 Like the rest of the world, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky are stranded at home while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe. To pass the time, plenty of artists have been utilizing Instagram Live to connect with their fans and peers. Produced: Pro (Jaysn...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live https://t.co/ainusRwMLB https://t.co/TmaiACLPub 51 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live https://t.co/8o1W62HKuW https://t.co/SQ9Jesr5O2 51 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Fans Want Halle Berry & DJ D-Nice to Start Dating After Flirty Comments on Instagram Live https://t.co/DzKfhtq45h https://t.co/VPc2VGaXWP 51 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Fans are shipping the idea of Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice as a couple after they had some flirty moments during last… https://t.co/TFsnvhJp4Z 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.