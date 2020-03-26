Da Brat Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart! Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Da Brat is having the best birthday. The 45-year-old rapper and actress received an early birthday gift – a Bentley! – from her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, which doubled as confirmation of their relationship on Instagram on Thursday (March 26). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Da [...] 👓 View full article

