Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Da Brat Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart!

Da Brat Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Da Brat is having the best birthday. The 45-year-old rapper and actress received an early birthday gift – a Bentley! – from her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, which doubled as confirmation of their relationship on Instagram on Thursday (March 26). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Da [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScribbleDJ

DJ C-INCREDIBLE Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart https://t.co/uRT1CnyKBP https://t.co/JINnaXWLLz 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Da Brat confirms relationship with girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart - and gets an amazing early birthday gift! https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

shaddyboi1

Augustus Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart https://t.co/b33pZiSDaq https://t.co/yHPgh5Y7f6 3 hours ago

Primetweets_PT

Primetweets Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart https://t.co/ZwxW0FMrM8 https://t.co/BpY1HA1cmb 4 hours ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart https://t.co/EttjBeR7P3 https://t.co/OfZVUSmEjT 5 hours ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart - https://t.co/oCSx0iJviG https://t.co/YhapqYrvBj 5 hours ago

qualitymusic1

Quality Music Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart https://t.co/mykGT5lk1x via @RapUp https://t.co/fHBhvsvCWF 5 hours ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Da Brat Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart https://t.co/DHKWtAlwMo 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.