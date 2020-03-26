Global  

Wiz Khalifa Debuts 'Contact' Music Video With Tyga - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Wiz Khalifa is providing some much-needed entertainment with his new music video for “Contact” with Tyga! The 32-year-old rapper dropped his visual on Thursday (March 26) PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wiz Khalifa The track, which features Tyga, was released on Monday (March 23), and the video was directed by Damien Sandoval. The [...]
