Harry and Meghan move to Los Angeles, Britain's Sun newspaper says

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have left Canada and moved to Los Angeles, where they plan to make a permanent home after stepping back from their royal duties, Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.
News video: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles 00:32

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Elle, the couple were previously in Vancouver Island with their son Archie. A source told People the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “in a secluded compound.” A palace source said the Sussexes are...

