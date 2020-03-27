Global  

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz Make Rare Appearance Together to Clap for NHS Workers

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz very rarely make public appearances together, but they’re joining forces in a new video posted to the James Bond social accounts. The married couple are clapping for the workers of the NHS alongside the cast of No Time to Die. The United Kingdom launched the #ClapForCarers initiative in which they [...]
News video: James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative

James Bond stars lead National Health Service appreciation clap initiative 00:48

 Daniel Craig and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s three kids led a #ClapForCarers initiative.

