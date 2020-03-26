Global  

Tiger King's Joe Exotic Files $94 Million Lawsuit for Imprisonment & Mother's Death

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Joe Exotic has filed a $94 million lawsuit from prison. The star of Netflix’s Tiger King – aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage – is accusing U.S. government agencies of false arrest and imprisonment, TheWrap reports. According to the lawsuit, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put the tiger (which he says is a “generic animal”) on the [...]
Credit: KFOR - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

