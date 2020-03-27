Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus lockdown: Farah Khan chastises 'privileged' celebs for sharing workout videos

Coronavirus lockdown: Farah Khan chastises 'privileged' celebs for sharing workout videos

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak and its resulting lockdown have led several celebrities to share videos of them working out and keeping fit at home. While many of their fans and social media followers have found these videos helpful while being quarantined at home, a few Bollywood personalities just find it annoying.

Take, for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: LA personal trainer shares toilet paper-inspired workout amid coronavirus lockdown

LA personal trainer shares toilet paper-inspired workout amid coronavirus lockdown 05:37

 Los Angeles based personal trainer Laura shares this toilet-paper inspired workout routine to help those who can't visit a gym during the global lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jimmys_post

Jimmys Post Coronavirus pandemic: Farah Khan SLAMS celebs for posting workout videos during lockdown, says we have bigger conce… https://t.co/2yvFWGoU09 2 hours ago

Shivani03070307

Sunshine✨🌟🌈 RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Farah Khan SLAMS celebs for posting workout videos during lockdown, says we have bigger concerns… 6 hours ago

newsnation_24

newsnation24 Farah Khan slams stars posting workout videos during coronavirus lockdown: We have bigger concerns - India Today... 12 hours ago

1entertainment1

Entertainment News Farah Khan slams stars posting workout videos during coronavirus lockdown: We have bigger concerns - India Today… https://t.co/XwIJb8NAe9 13 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Coronavirus pandemic: Farah Khan SLAMS celebs for posting workout videos during lockdown, says we have bigger conce… https://t.co/a4cOqmzfUP 14 hours ago

wabisab94085683

Ground Transportation RT @Showbiz_IT: #FarahKhan slams stars posting workout videos during #coronavirus lockdown: We have bigger concerns https://t.co/UZBwFDsFKX 15 hours ago

sanamraut16

Sanamraut16 RT @CatchNews: #CoronavirusLockdown: Filmmaker Farah Khan slams Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor for posting their workout videos… 15 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News #CoronavirusLockdown: Filmmaker Farah Khan slams Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor for posting their workou… https://t.co/E12FHDfZrN 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.