Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same

Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Hilarie Burton knows exactly what her fans can do to help out amid the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CornbreadWisdom

Cornbread Wisdom RT @CornbreadWisdom: #Entertaining Help: Actress Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do… 2 days ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/2O5J57qMRU 3 days ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/iFT9jUAu3o 3 days ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same… https://t.co/wy7VbiH5qe 3 days ago

warlock012

warlock012 Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same… https://t.co/tYEQ7te2q0 3 days ago

rampal44552614

patel jay Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same… https://t.co/XgUCsGhS5a 3 days ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do ... Source: Fox News https://t.co/1Xzh2Kaph9 3 days ago

lainky3

Linda RT @jtblogs: Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same😊😊😊 https://t.co/3vFUcXo7ke 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.