'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94M lawsuit from prison, alleging civil rights violations: report

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as “Exotic Joe” on the new Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has filed a federal lawsuit against a number of government agencies and his former business partner to the tune of $94 million in damages, according to a new report. 
Credit: KFOR - Published
News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

