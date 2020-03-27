Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro”

Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro”

SOHH Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro”Houston rapper Scarface has dropped a serious bombshell on fans. The rap legend went online Thursday to announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Big Facts Face Mob linked up with Geto Boys’ Willie D to break the news to fans. Face appeared on a livestream and explained his situation to his longtime supporters […]

The post Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro” https://t.co/bh6kYETyxR #music #feedly 8 hours ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro” https://t.co/nUn1TmIciK 9 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: "I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro" #Scarface #WillieD… https://t.co/reRSax4TKn 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.