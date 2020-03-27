Scarface Announces He Has Coronavirus: “I Just Felt Like I Was Gonna Die, Bro”
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Houston rapper Scarface has dropped a serious bombshell on fans. The rap legend went online Thursday to announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Big Facts Face Mob linked up with Geto Boys’ Willie D to break the news to fans. Face appeared on a livestream and explained his situation to his longtime supporters […]
