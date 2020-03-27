Dua Lipa's sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, dropped just after midnight on Friday (March 27).

You Might Like

Tweets about this celebs365 Dua Lipa Unveils Her Sophomore Album, ‘Future Nostalgia’: Stream It Now https://t.co/y15p4K5dWP https://t.co/BkF5v4WQev 15 seconds ago Darrell W. Robinson @AdamSchein Dua Lipa Unveils Her Sophomore Album, 'Future Nostalgia': Stream It Now https://t.co/bHuBE6fVCa via @billboard 14 minutes ago Darrell W. Robinson Dua Lipa Unveils Her Sophomore Album, 'Future Nostalgia': Stream It Now https://t.co/bHuBE6fVCa via @billboard 14 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Dua Lipa Unveils Her Sophomore Album, ‘Future Nostalgia’: Stream It Now https://t.co/VGvJF9TeDr #billboard… https://t.co/hGnWRRm8JT 51 minutes ago