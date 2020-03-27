5 Seconds of Summer: 'CALM' Album Stream & Download - Listen!

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

5 Seconds of Summer‘s new album CALM is out now – and the title could not be more fitting amid the stress of the ongoing health crisis. The band – Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin – unveiled their fourth studio album on Friday (March 27). The 12-track project includes their previously [...] 👓 View full article

