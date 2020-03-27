Dua Lipa: 'Future Nostalgia' Album Stream & Download - Listen!

Dua Lipa‘s new album Future Nostalgia is here to get you dancing (and over any heartbreak you might be feeling) during your self-isolation. The 24-year-old singer debuted her sophomore album on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua decided to drop the 11-track project a week earlier than planned. [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this ᵏᵃʳᵉⁿ ˢᵐᶦᵗʰ 🐭 RT @ThePopHub: “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa rises to a score of 99 on Metacritic, based on 7 reviews so far. It is the highest rated fe… 12 seconds ago 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 RT @eddiesuterus: dua lipa when she made future nostalgia the album https://t.co/1FkbqCqdJy 26 seconds ago Tajmir Graves "Future Nostalgia" is really THAT album! Dua Lipa is snapping with this retro sound! 45 seconds ago 𝖒𝖆𝖝 ɪs ɴᴏsᴛᴀʟɢɪᴄ ɪɴ ᴛʜᴇ ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ RT @pitchfork: .@DuaLipa's Future Nostalgia is an album of proud, flawless bravado https://t.co/n0D1zsFdi4 49 seconds ago bryan! coronavirus this coronavirus that.... can we talk about dua lipa’s pop perfection album FUTURE NOSTALGIA??? 49 seconds ago Mauricio Ponce🇲🇽🇵🇷 RT @ThePopHub: "Future Nostalgia" by Dua Lipa debuts with an outstanding score of 97 on Metacritic, based on five reviews so far. It is 20… 52 seconds ago Paul RT @sbstryker: My review (stoned) of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia: There are two types of pop stars. Those who treat it like a job with tas… 1 minute ago gom @RAEHLroad stream future nostalgia the album out now by dua lipa https://t.co/w5mLFWYI9S 2 minutes ago