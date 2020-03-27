Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dua Lipa: 'Future Nostalgia' Album Stream & Download - Listen!

Dua Lipa: 'Future Nostalgia' Album Stream & Download - Listen!

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Dua Lipa‘s new album Future Nostalgia is here to get you dancing (and over any heartbreak you might be feeling) during your self-isolation. The 24-year-old singer debuted her sophomore album on Friday (March 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua decided to drop the 11-track project a week earlier than planned. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Dua Lipa's 'creating a new world' around Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa's 'creating a new world' around Future Nostalgia 01:06

 Dua Lipa has shared how she is being creative around the release of her second album 'Future Nostalgia'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ce11ophane

ᵏᵃʳᵉⁿ ˢᵐᶦᵗʰ 🐭 RT @ThePopHub: “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa rises to a score of 99 on Metacritic, based on 7 reviews so far. It is the highest rated fe… 12 seconds ago

abdelillo__

𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 RT @eddiesuterus: dua lipa when she made future nostalgia the album https://t.co/1FkbqCqdJy 26 seconds ago

heyitstajmir

Tajmir Graves "Future Nostalgia" is really THAT album! Dua Lipa is snapping with this retro sound! 45 seconds ago

thankyoumaxx

𝖒𝖆𝖝 ɪs ɴᴏsᴛᴀʟɢɪᴄ ɪɴ ᴛʜᴇ ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ RT @pitchfork: .@DuaLipa's Future Nostalgia is an album of proud, flawless bravado https://t.co/n0D1zsFdi4 49 seconds ago

ummbryan

bryan! coronavirus this coronavirus that.... can we talk about dua lipa’s pop perfection album FUTURE NOSTALGIA??? 49 seconds ago

IwantToepics

Mauricio Ponce🇲🇽🇵🇷 RT @ThePopHub: "Future Nostalgia" by Dua Lipa debuts with an outstanding score of 97 on Metacritic, based on five reviews so far. It is 20… 52 seconds ago

anatoliyovich93

Paul RT @sbstryker: My review (stoned) of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia: There are two types of pop stars. Those who treat it like a job with tas… 1 minute ago

gr_yxo

gom @RAEHLroad stream future nostalgia the album out now by dua lipa https://t.co/w5mLFWYI9S 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.