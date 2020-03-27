On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast Ramayan again, announces Prakash Javadekar Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was hugely popular back in late 80s and early 90s when every household in the country would be glued to their TV sets. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chaitanya Patel RT @ZeeNews: On public demand, Doordarshan to telecast #Ramayan again, announces Prakash Javadekar #Ramayana https://t.co/DcvZYdtc3q 31 seconds ago