White House Cancels GM Joint Venture to Mass Produce Ventilators Over Fears Its Price Tag Could Exceed $1 Billion—or 0.05% of Latest Stimulus Bill
Friday, 27 March 2020
Millions of Americans are struggling economically from the fallout of the pandemic, but the Senate is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package after reaching a deal with the White House. So how does the largest economic relief package in U.S. history help your wallet? Denver7's Jessica Porter...
