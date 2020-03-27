Global  

White House Cancels GM Joint Venture to Mass Produce Ventilators Over Fears Its Price Tag Could Exceed $1 Billion—or 0.05% of Latest Stimulus Bill

Mediaite Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
White House abruptly cancelled plan for General Motors joint venture to mass produce ventilators for fear Its price tag could exceed $1 billion, or 0.045% of latest stimulus bill
News video: How will the stimulus package help me? Your coronavirus questions answered

How will the stimulus package help me? Your coronavirus questions answered 02:19

 Millions of Americans are struggling economically from the fallout of the pandemic, but the Senate is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package after reaching a deal with the White House. So how does the largest economic relief package in U.S. history help your wallet? Denver7's Jessica Porter...

