Bob Dylan Drops First New Song in Eight Years, And It's 17 Minutes Long!

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Bob Dylan is back with new music for the first time in eight years and he has released his longest song ever! The legendary musician dropped a song called “Murder Most Foul,” which has a running time of 16 minutes and 57 seconds. The track is about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. “Greetings [...]
