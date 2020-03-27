Bob Dylan Drops First New Song in Eight Years, And It's 17 Minutes Long! Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bob Dylan is back with new music for the first time in eight years and he has released his longest song ever! The legendary musician dropped a song called “Murder Most Foul,” which has a running time of 16 minutes and 57 seconds. The track is about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. “Greetings [...] 👓 View full article

