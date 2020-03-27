PartyNextDoor Drops 'Party Mobile' Album - Stream & Download!

Global  

PartyNextDoor has released his brand new album PARTYMOBILE and you can listen to it right here! The 26-year-old Canadian rapper has some huge superstars featured on his album. Drake is on the song “Loyal,” Rihanna is on the song “Believe It,” and Bad Bunny teamed up with him for a remix of “Loyal.” “This album [...]
