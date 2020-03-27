Global  

Ruslaan Mumtaz welcomes a baby boy

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
While the country is under lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali welcomed some good news with the arrival of their baby boy. The ecstatic actor had shared pictures of his newborn on social media, hoping that ‘a chota baby will only brighten the day.
