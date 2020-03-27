Global  

Coronavirus scare: Ram Charan donates Rs 70 lakh to the government's relief fund

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
A day after South star Chiranjeevi joined the social media bandwagon on Wednesday, actor son Ram Charan followed suit. He is said to be have been on Twitter and Instagram but was not active. Now that dad is at it, Ram Charan thought of rejoining. He turns 35 today, so it is also a birthday gift for fans.

The actor has also...
