Tamil actor-doctor V Sethuraman passes away

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Tamil actor-doctor V Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 26, 2020, at the age of 36. The actor was known for his films Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and others. Sethuraman is survived by his wife and daughter.

Actor Sathish took to Twitter to condole the demise of the...
