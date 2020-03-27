Luke Hemmings Performs Acoustic cut of 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Old Me’ For ‘Fallon’: Watch Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Luke Hemmings performed an acoustic cut of album track “Old Me.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jan Jansen Music Luke Hemmings Performs Acoustic cut of 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Old Me’ For ‘Fallon’: Watch https://t.co/o2LFGLH1wm… https://t.co/uvgwA4X41q 1 week ago carlotta harrington Luke Hemmings Performs Acoustic cut of 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Old Me’ For ‘Fallon’: Watch https://t.co/YWTNti091m https://t.co/h9JN67IVMc 1 week ago