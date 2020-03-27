Global  

DD to re-telecast Ramayana on public demand from tomorrow

Mid-Day Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Iconic teleserial 'Ramayana' from the late 1980s is set to be re-telecast beginning Saturday on DD national, amid a nationwide 21-day lockdown. National broadcaster Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast the mythological series on public demand, Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar...
