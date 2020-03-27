Global  

Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary

Reuters India Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Five guns which were used in "James Bond" movies, including the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday.
