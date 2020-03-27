Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Five guns which were used in "James Bond" movies, including the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Selena Brown, MBA Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary https://t.co/PiJJxNN9mW https://t.co/eNPdwGUk3x 22 minutes ago silvy hopkins Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary https://t.co/DEslpBlEk5 22 minutes ago Margarita correa Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary https://t.co/luHPrHDObn https://t.co/s54ZiIv7H5 22 minutes ago iDiél RT @Reuters: Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary https://t.co/sW8FVOkKAA https://t.co/zih7a8iMhx 40 minutes ago Clint Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary https://t.co/ziDFzYEaCH 3 hours ago Y94 Now listen carefully 007: James Bond guns stolen in London burglary https://t.co/PNjxbnvQbs 4 hours ago