Troye Sivan Was Catfished By a Fake Greta Thunberg, Who Also Fooled Prince Harry! Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Troye Sivan is sharing the story of how he was catfished by Russian pranksters who claimed to be environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father. “Story time: i got catfished. I’m bored and I’ve wanted to tell this story for ages,” the 24-year-old singer captioned a video on his Instagram account on Thursday night (March [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Whoa! Troye Sivan is telling the crazy story about how he was catfished by someone pretending to be Greta Thunberg https://t… 15 minutes ago Gossip Department Troye Sivan Was Catfished By a Fake Greta Thunberg, Who Also Fooled Prince Harry! https://t.co/ggDJye86vt https://t.co/6fjZ3ZORhu 1 hour ago Norbert Müller Troye Sivan Was Catfished By a Fake Greta Thunberg, Who Also Fooled Prince Harry!: Troye Sivan is sharing the story… https://t.co/ih7C5goQwF 2 hours ago Shatta Bandle Troye Sivan Was Catfished By a Fake Greta Thunberg, Who Also Fooled Prince Harry! https://t.co/kqrJL6su2B https://t.co/KVYD7PWVKl 2 hours ago Kim Kardashian Troye Sivan Was Catfished By a Fake Greta Thunberg, Who Also Fooled Prince Harry! https://t.co/PHo5hak5O4 https://t.co/gLM2LnEp18 2 hours ago Global Connect+ Troye Sivan Was Catfished By a Fake Greta Thunberg, Who Also Fooled Prince Harry! https://t.co/nf28LqfKZd https://t.co/fuQZEHdebK 2 hours ago JustJared.com Whoa! Troye Sivan is telling the crazy story about how he was catfished by someone pretending to be Greta Thunberg https://t.co/2SpTPnHVol 2 hours ago Plum RT @PopCrave: .@TroyeSivan says he was catfished by Russian hackers posing as Greta Thunberg’s father. The hackers asked Sivan to partici… 3 hours ago