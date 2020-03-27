Iron Man 2 actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook arrested for alleged attempt to sell fake COVID-19 cure
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, who appeared in Iron Man 2 and TV hit Entourage has been arrested by FBI agents for reportedly attempting to sell a fake coronavirus cure. Middlebrook is facing one felony count of attempted wire fraud for reportedly soliciting investments for a company called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. to market...
A Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media fraudulently claiming that he developed both a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the novel coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.